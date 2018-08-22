Logo
F1 - Red Bull set to decide Gasly replacement

"We want to decide the replacement for Gasly by Monza"


22 August 2018 - 10h21, by GMM 

Red Bull is poised to decide Pierre Gasly’s 2019 replacement at Toro Rosso in the coming days.

Frenchman Gasly has been promoted to the senior team to replace Daniel Ricciardo.

"It’s only his second season so he lacks experience," Dr Helmut Marko told Servus TV. "But he will not be far from Max (Verstappen) in pure speed in qualifying.

"Then we expect him to be adequately replacing Ricciardo by the middle of the season," the Red Bull chief added.

Red Bull’s once thriving pool of young talent is no longer as strong, but it is strongly rumoured that Dan Ticktum, a 19-year-old F3 driver, is the favourite to join Toro Rosso.

"We want to decide the replacement for Gasly by Monza," Marko said.


