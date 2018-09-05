Logo
F1 - Red Bull future riding on Honda success - Marko

"We are happy to have a great partner but..."


5 September 2018 - 09h45, by GMM 

Dr Helmut Marko says Red Bull will quit formula one if the Honda project doesn’t work out.

Disenchanted with its customer Renault relationship, the energy drink owned team is joining its junior outfit Toro Rosso in using works Honda power from 2019.

Marko, Red Bull’s top F1 official, told Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper that a lot is riding on it.

"We are happy to have a great partner in Honda for the next few years. But if this cooperation does not work as expected, Red Bull as a company will leave formula one.

"As Mercedes and Ferrari do not want to supply Red Bull and no new manufacturer is coming, only the exit remains," Marko added.

However, the Austrian said he is confident.

"The partnership with Honda is going well for Toro Rosso so far and will work well with Red Bull Racing as well," he said.

"After the McLaren disaster, Honda was close to leaving F1 again at the end of 2017. We had to convince them in some intensive talks to try with us," Marko revealed.


