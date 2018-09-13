Dr Helmut Marko has denied rumours suggesting Red Bull is set to sign up Mick Schumacher.

Schumacher, son of the F1 legend Michael, is suddenly dominating the European F3 series, triggering rumours Red Bull wants him for its junior programme and possibly even a Toro Rosso seat.

The 19-year-old admits he is riding a wave of form.

"After the first win in Spa, something happened. I don’t know what," Schumacher said.

However, Marko said the Toro Rosso rumours are wide of the mark.

"Mick is not on our list," the Red Bull official told Germany’s Auto Bild. "We do not have any contact with him at all."

FIA president Jean Todt, a close friend of the Schumacher family, would not mind if Mick’s journey to F1 takes longer.

"He is a great driver, but he still has a lot to learn. We have to give him time," he told Sport Bild.

"He’s under pressure because the expectations are high."