Niki Lauda’s brother says the F1 legend is "a lot better" as he recovers from a lung transplant.

The F1 paddock has worried about the condition of the Mercedes team chairman, amid reports he will miss the rest of the season in intensive care.

"Thank God, he’s a lot better now," Florian Lauda, who at 68 is a year younger than the former Ferrari and McLaren driver, told Austria’s ORF broadcaster.

"He’s on the phone, he’s watching the races on television," he revealed.

"Of course he will need to do rehabilitation, as he will not get back to how he was too quickly," Florian Lauda added.

"But he is a tough man, which is what made him famous," he said. "He is very focused in difficult situations."