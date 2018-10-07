World champion Sébastien Ogier sealed an epic comeback to win Dayinsure Wales Rally GB on Sunday afternoon and become the most successful driver in the event’s history.

He secured his fifth victory following an enthralling final leg duel through the north Wales forests with Jari-Matti Latvala, reigniting his bid for a sixth consecutive FIA World Rally Championship crown after a gripping contest.

Ogier’s title hopes were hanging by a thread on Friday morning when a broken gearbox plunged the Ford Fiesta driver to eighth, but he charged up the leaderboard as his championship rivals encountered their own problems.

Victory and three bonus points from the live TV Power Stage moved the Frenchman to within seven points of series leader Thierry Neuville with two rounds remaining.

Neuville scrambled back to finish fifth, minimising the damage caused when he slid into a sodden ditch on Saturday. Ott Tänak is 21 points behind Neuville after retiring his Toyota Yaris from a comfortable lead on Saturday afternoon with a broken radiator.

“It was a huge weekend, such a tough fight,” said Ogier. “Toyota was very strong, Ott was so far ahead before he had his trouble and then Jari-Matti was so strong. I didn’t know if I could stay in front in the forests, but asphalt is a surface I like and we managed to secure the win.”

Latvala erased Ogier’s slender overnight advantage in Sunday morning’s slippery forest speed tests and led in his Yaris by 0.2sec with two stages remaining. But Ogier thrived on the drying gravel roads and the asphalt streets of Llandudno to move back in front.

Esapekka Lappi (pictured below) filled the final podium place in another Yaris, a further 24.5sec behind, to help extend Toyota Gazoo Racing’s lead in the manufacturers’ championship to 20 points over Hyundai Shell Mobis.

Craig Breen’s bid for a top three finish was ended by a spin and the Citroën C3 driver ended 35.3sec behind Lappi in fourth and at the head of a group of five drivers blanketed by less than 12sec.

Neuville climbed three places in the final three stages in his Hyundai i20 to finish 4.0sec behind the Irishman and 1.5sec clear of team-mate Andreas Mikkelsen. Hayden Paddon was seventh in another i20, all three capitalising on Mads Østberg’s spin which relegated the the Norwegian to eighth.

WRC 2 winner Kalle Rovanperä and Skoda Fabia R5 team-mate Pontus Tidemand completed the leaderboard.

The penultimate championship round is the mixed surface RallyRACC Catalunya - Rally de España, which is based in Salou on 25 - 28 October.

Top 10 :

1 Sebastien Ogier / Julien Ingrassia Ford Fiesta WRC 3hr 06min 12.5sec

2 Jari-Matti Latvala / Miikka Anttila Toyota Yaris WRC 3hr 06min 23.1sec

3 Esapekka Lappi / Janne Ferm Toyota Yaris WRC 3hr 06min 47.6sec

4 Craig Breen / Scott Martin Citroen C3 WRC 3hr 07min 22.9sec

5 Thierry Neuville / Nicolas Gilsoul Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 3hr 07min 26.9sec

6 Andreas Mikkelsen/Anders Jæger Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 3hr 07min 28.4sec

7 Hayden Paddon / Sebastian Marshall Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 3hr 07min 30.9sec

8 Mads Østberg / Torstein Eriksen Citroen C3 WRC 3hr 07min 34.1sec

9 Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen Škoda Fabia R5 (WRC 2) 3hr 15min 27.2sec

10 Pontus Tidemand / Jonas Andersson Škoda Fabia R5 (WRC 2) 3hr 17min 01.4sec