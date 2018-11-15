Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Raikkonen ’not worried’ about Sauber move

"At Sauber I can focus more on what I love"

 F1


Miniboutik



Kimi Raikkonen says he is not worrying about his step back to the Sauber team for 2019.

The Finn and 2007 world champion is being replaced at Ferrari by Charles Leclerc, with Raikkonen accepting a step backwards to Sauber, the small Swiss team with whom he made his F1 debut 17 years ago.

But Raikkonen, 39, says he is happy about that.

"I still like to drive, and that’s the only reason why I will continue to drive next year," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"At Sauber I can focus more on what I love — driving," Raikkonen added.

Sauber has never won a race, but with new ownership, a Ferrari alliance in the form of Alfa Romeo backing, and the solid management of Frederic Vasseur, Raikkonen is hopeful.

"Why should I worry about going to Sauber?" he said. "My goal is to try to help them to succeed and to have fun.

"When I came back to formula one for Lotus, people said that I had made a mistake and could not do anything, but instead things went differently. It could happen again," Raikkonen added.


15 November 2018 - 10h06, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Ferrari eyeing management shake-up for 2019

F1
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Thursday (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC