F1 - Raikkonen hopes Leclerc ’does well’ at Ferrari

"I’ve spoken to Charles a few times"


19 October 2018 - 08h45, by GMM 

Kimi Raikkonen has wished Ferrari’s new generation of drivers well.

The Finn has lost his place at Ferrari for next year to Charles Leclerc, the 20-year-old that Raikkonen now replaces at Sauber.

And the newly 39-year-old Raikkonen’s new teammate at Sauber next year will be another Ferrari junior, Antonio Giovinazzi.

"I know a little about them," Kimi told Italy’s La Repubblica. "They are good young guys.

"I’ve spoken to Charles a few times and I hope that he does well."

Raikkonen also backed his current teammate Sebastian Vettel, who is under fire for arguably throwing away the 2018 world championship.

"I think he has the potential, although it has become really difficult for him. But it doesn’t concern me anymore," he said.


