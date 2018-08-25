Kimi Raikkonen has admitted going on a 16 day drinking bender during his F1 career.

The Finn’s former party lifestyle was not a secret, but in his new biography, ’The Unknown Kimi Raikkonen’, he admitted that in 2012 he drank for 16 days between two grands prix.

Asked if that behaviour would be possible today, Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg told Bild newspaper: "It depends on the driving talent.

"But generally, why not? It may even help. Alcohol helps some people to loosen up."