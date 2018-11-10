Logo
F1 - Raikkonen, Kvyat to test for new teams in Abu Dhabi

"He can also familiarise himself with the 2019 tyres"

 F1


Miniboutik



Two drivers will get their 2019 campaigns off to a flying start after the Abu Dhabi finale.

It is believed Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen has received permission from Ferrari to test for Sauber in the post-race test after the final race of the season late this month.

And Ferrari has also released test driver Daniil Kvyat to get his Toro Rosso career started early, according to Speed Week.

"Given the limited testing options, every kilometre counts so it makes perfect sense to have him in the car," Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost said.

"He can also familiarise himself with the 2019 tyres."

Kvyat’s 2019 teammate has not yet been announced, but it is believed Toro Rosso owner Red Bull has successfully negotiated an end to Alexander Albon’s Nissan contract in Formula E.

When asked who deserves to debut in F1 next year, 2019 Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc backed the Thai-British driver.

"I’m not sure if he will be here, but I’d probably say Alex Albon," said Leclerc.

"In my opinion he is very strong so I very much hope the rumours are true."


10 November 2018 - 09h27, by GMM 



