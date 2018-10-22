Williams

Sergey Sirotkin finished 15th and Lance Stroll 16th in the United States Grand Prix

Both drivers started the race on the supersoft Pirelli tyre, with Sergey P14 and Lance P15 on the grid

Both cars suffered damage after each making contact with a different McLaren on the opening lap, with Lance receiving a drive-through penalty for causing a collision as a result

Lance immediately pitted for a nose change and swapped to the soft tyre, and came back out in P18, before pitting again on lap 38 for the ultrasoft tyre

Sergey ran as high as P11 in his opening stint before the Virtual Safety Car was deployed after Ricciardo stopped on track, prompting Sergey to pit for the soft tyre. He made his second and final stop on lap 29 for the supersoft tyre

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer

It was a tough day. The race could have been quite promising but it all went wrong for Lance in the first few corners where he had contact with Alonso from which we had to change his front-wing. He subsequently received a drive-through penalty for this incident. The car was also damaged beyond the front-wing, so Lance ran a fairly lonely race out on his own at the back of the field. In Sergey’s case, he also had damage after contact with Vandoorne in turn 11 of the first lap which lost him a significant amount of downforce. Although his position looked quite promising through the first stint, we took the opportunity to stop under the Virtual Safety Car which should have been a good strategy but nothing worked today because the pace of the car was not there to compete. That said, we did get both cars home so well done to all the crew for another good job operationally. These aren’t the finishing positions we hoped for today and so we look forward to a better result in Mexico.

Sergey Sirotkin

It was a tough race. I had a very good start and gained quite a lot of places. I got some damage on the rear-side of the floor in one of the incidents with a McLaren through the first-lap, but everything was ok whilst we were in dirty air and there was a lot of inconsistency in the things happening around the track. I had good pace considering the damage and I could keep up with the cars ahead and everything looked good. After the pitstop it just didn’t work. When everyone got into their rhythm and got into their pace we just didn’t have the performance to compete and keep the people behind. The damage on the floor that I had was probably painful for us in clean air when everyone could use their performance a bit more. I was just basically trying to get to the end without losing too many places which was not the best feeling either. I don’t think we could have done much better.

Lance Stroll

It was a terrible day. I had contact with Alonso on the first lap in turn five. I saw a gap and went for it, but I don’t think he really saw me and turned in. After that my race was finished as I got the drive through and that was that. I haven’t seen the footage, but I think it was a racing incident. I am just disappointed about the result.

Racing Point FI

ESTEBAN OCON *

“It was a tough race this afternoon after a difficult first lap. I lost a few positions at the start because the cars behind me took some big risks. I decided to let them go because the risks were too big in my opinion. After that it was difficult to fight back because the cars we were racing [the Renaults] had already gotten ahead. After the pit stop, I had Kevin [Magnussen] behind me for the rest of the race. He was quick and it wasn’t easy keeping him behind. I’m pleased we still picked up some decent points, but we definitely need to review our weekend and see where we can improve for the races to come.”

SERGIO PEREZ

“I made a good start, managed to stay out of trouble and benefited from the chaos around me. We tried to extend the first stint but perhaps we stopped a bit too late. Our pit-stop wasn’t the best and I ended up in a lot of traffic, which caused me to lose out to Magnussen. I was able to overtake him in turn one as he was leaving the pits, but he passed me on the back straight. I followed him for the rest of the race and although I got close, I ran out of laps to make a move. I don’t think we would have been able to challenge the Renaults today, but I’m disappointed we lost out to Magnussen.”

OTMAR SZAFNAUER, TEAM PRINCIPAL & CEO

“Getting both cars home inside the points is an important result, but we certainly hoped to come away with a few more points today. We lost out against the Renaults on lap one and never managed to recover the lost ground. The strategy options were pretty limited with most drivers only stopping once and we had to settle for P8 and P10.”

* Esteban Ocon has been disqualified from the United States Grand Prix for exceeding the fuel flow limit.

Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“It is safe to say today went a lot better than expected. I managed to stay out of trouble on the first lap while progressing up the field as the pace of my car was really strong. This was crucial as it allowed me to settle into my own rhythm and catch the cars ahead. I didn’t think the Soft compound was the best out there, once I pitted I felt more comfortable and able to control the Supersofts. The undercut on Valtteri was ideal and probably the key to achieving the podium, a great call from the team. In fact, our entire strategy was spot on and once we stopped we were able to manage the Supersofts all the way to the end. The last 10 laps were pretty exciting, especially being the only car on the softer compound fighting at the front. I was trying to get close to Kimi but at the same time keeping an eye on Lewis in my mirror, it was close but we managed to hang on to second. Lewis had a go but we both gave each other plenty of room and thankfully he ran a bit wide and onto a dirty part of the track. I think I started to run out of traction towards the end so attacking Kimi was not on the table. The team have certainly earnt a little celebration tonight before we head to Mexico, where we will try to do even better.”

DANIEL RICCIARDO

“It’s incredibly frustrating to retire so early in the race and I just don’t seem to have any luck at the moment. Everything just switched off and it seemed pretty much identical to the issue I had in Bahrain at the beginning of the year. I couldn’t even communicate with anyone on the radio so it looks like a battery failure. Now, seeing how the race played out makes it even harder to take as it could have been pretty interesting and it was a great afternoon for Max. There’s not much more to say about it to be honest. A lot of times this year there have been things out of my control but I can only keep trying. The biggest shame is that I only have a handful of races left with Red Bull and I want to have more highs than we’ve had. I want to be able to celebrate with the Team at least one more time and be on the podium to enjoy that feeling, but we’re running out of races which is pretty tough to take at the moment.”

CHRISTIAN HORNER, Team Principal

“A stunning drive from Max again today starting 18th and finishing the first lap in ninth. He started on the Soft tyre and quickly made his way through the field. We then picked the right moment to undercut Bottas and go onto the Supersoft. At that point we thought it would be a two-stop race but we then converted to a one-stop as Max was doing such a great job of managing his tyres. It then became all about the last ten laps as he closed in on Kimi and Lewis who was on a two-stop strategy had much faster pace was able to close in on the two lead cars. A good and fair fight between Max and Lewis over the last couple of laps gave Kimi the breathing space to take a well-deserved win and Max a fantastic second place. For Daniel, having started the race strongly and looking so competitive it was hugely frustrating to lose him so early on with what looks like a repeat issue of Bahrain, where the engine energy store is suspected to have failed terminally. Thankfully we have one in more our allocation that we introduced in Sochi, meaning we should avoid a penalty in Mexico next weekend. The whole team feels for Daniel as we just want to see him finish on a high in the remaining races with us and for reasons beyond our control, in recent races, that hasn’t been possible.”

McLaren

Only one McLaren finished the United States Grand Prix, after a dramatic start in which Fernando retired at the end of the first lap after sustaining irreparable damage during an incident with another car.

Stoffel, meanwhile, starting in 16th, was lucky to weave his way through the melee without significant damage, despite being hit more than once on the first lap. The team opted for an ambitious two-stop strategy and he made his first pit-stop early during a Virtual Safety Car period. He showed strong pace in the final stages to finish 13th after closing up to the pack in front, although wasn’t able to make any overtakes stick.

Fernando Alonso

“My race today lasted only a few hundred meters.

“There was a lot of action in Turn Four, which was a surprise, because it’s not normal to overtake into that high-speed section. Three cars were trying to overtake each other and a couple of guys around me were very optimistic, misjudging their position and manoeuvres a bit, and the result was that some cars ended up in the wall and one of those was mine.

“It’s always the same story, it just keeps happening. At the start, people are trying to bump everyone else, the same as when you have a rental car! No one does it on purpose, but today they played bowling with my car again, like they did in Spa.

“It’s a shame. We came out here early to prepare for this race and it only lasted a couple of corners.”

Stoffel Vandoorne

“In the end today’s result wasn’t too bad, especially under the circumstances. We made a reasonable start with all the carnage that happened around us – we got touched left, right and centre on the first lap which wasn’t ideal.

“We finished 13th, after deciding to go for a two-stop strategy, and pitted under the Virtual Safety Car. A few of the cars around us did a one-stop – it’s hard to say which was best, but we were quick when it mattered, and we beat a couple of cars again.

“In the end, I think it was the maximum possible for us today.”

Gil de Ferran

“It’s never a good feeling when one car retires at the end of the first lap and we come away from a grand prix empty-handed.

“It’s really sad and unfortunate that Fernando was hit just after the start and incurred too much damage for us to continue, particularly given the decent pace that Stoffel showed.

“We put Stoffel on an aggressive two-stop strategy and tried to profit from the preferable tyre allocation we had going into the race. However, not only did we lose too much time early on with traffic, despite the significant pace advantage we had in the closing stages, overtaking proved to be very difficult.

“We say goodbye to Austin with a sense of disappointment, but also encouraged by the positives we can take away from this weekend.”

Sauber

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team headed into the United States Grand Prix motivated to fight for the points, with Charles Leclerc starting from P9, and Marcus Ericsson from P17. However, a collision on the opening lap compromised Charles Leclerc’s whole race by causing damage to his car. The team was forced to bring him into the pits immediately to fit a fresh set of tyres and a new nose to his car. The Monegasque driver gave his all to close the gap to the competitors ahead, however, due to residual damage to his car he finally had to retire from the race.

Marcus Ericsson, on the other hand, had a strong start from P17, advancing to the midfield with a consistent performance throughout the race. The Swedish driver did a very good job of managing his tyres and keeping up a consistent pace, finishing in P12 on a track that he credits as being one of his favourites. As two other drivers were disqualified after the race, Marcus Ericsson was promoted to P10, adding an additional point to the team’s tally.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team currently holds 9th place in the Constructors’ Championship. Charles Leclerc is in 15th (21 points), and Marcus Ericsson in 17th (7 points) place in the Drivers’ Championship.

Marcus Ericsson

“It was a decent race for me. It was tough to start on the hardest compound, which made it more difficult to challenge my competitors. However, I was able to move up the field step by step, which was a good effort. Still, the target is to score points, so I am not fully satisfied with the original result, which was P12. Our performance this weekend was solid and I look forward to our next opportunity in Mexico City.”

Charles Leclerc

“It is frustrating to finish the race like this. It was clear that the potential was there to achieve a good result, especially after starting from P9 today. After the incident on the first lap, the car was just too damaged for us to extract enough performance to allow us to be competitive enough to race properly – even after changing the nose and tyres just after it happened. In the end, I had to retire from the race early, which is a shame. Our performance was strong this weekend, and we will take that with us to Mexico and build on it.”

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

“It was another tough race for Charles. He had a great start and fought well for positions. Unfortunately, he was caught up in an incident on the first lap and was hit by a competitor, which damaged his car. He came in for a change of tyres and had a new nose fitted onto his car, however, had to retire from the race due to the remaining damage on his car. Marcus had a good race. After a tough qualifying, he started from the lower midfield. He gave a solid performance and worked his way up the ranks, ultimately finishing in P12 (the position was promoted to P10 after the race due to two other drivers being disqualified). The pace was there and both drivers made the best of their difficult situations. We head to Mexico feeling positive and will fight for good results next weekend.”