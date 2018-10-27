Williams

Lance Stroll qualified 19th and Sergey Sirotkin 20th for the Mexican Grand Prix

Both drivers qualified on the hypersoft Pirelli tyre

Sergey set a 1:17.940 on his first flying lap before pitting for fresh rubber, whilst Lance set a 1:17.689 before also boxing for a set of fresh tyres

Sergey found time on his second run, but neither progressed into Q2

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer

It was a very disappointing day, as at times during practice we looked like we had the potential to get some good laps and get our cars closer to Q2. Overall it seemed quite a tight grid. Everything went to plan in Q1, but unfortunately, neither driver secured a good lap on their final run, so it will be a difficult race tomorrow.

Lance Stroll

I was on a good lap on my second run and I thought we could improve half a second or something with the track improvement, but I made a mistake in turn seven and had to run wide. Maybe another position was possible, but we had a seven tenths gap. We were quite a bit off the pace and far from being competitive this weekend. Realistically it is going to be challenging in the race, but we will see what we can do.

Sergey Sirotkin

It was a very difficult session, all the way through the day it was warming up and getting hotter, making it tougher for us. I drove a very bad lap which I take full responsibility for and I am disappointed with that. I couldn’t maximise the performance the car could potentially allow us, so a very disappointing day.

McLaren

Fernando and Stoffel will start in 12th and 15th positions respectively for tomorrow’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Stoffel finished 14th and Fernando 15th in this morning’s final free practice session, which started slowly as the majority of the field waited for the damp track to dry out following overnight rain. As the morning was overcast, track evolution was a lot more gradual than expected, nevertheless both drivers had a productive session in preparation for qualifying.

In qualifying, both drivers put in solid laps during their two runs in Q1, although Fernando’s first lap-time was deleted for exceeding track limits. On their final run both drivers left the garage at the head of the pack to give themselves clear air on track. Fernando squeezed through to Q2 in 14th position, while Stoffel narrowly missed out by just a tenth of a second as the track conditions continued to evolve. He qualified 17th but will start 15th due to penalties for other cars. In Q2, Fernando ran strongly, managing the track conditions well and avoiding traffic to qualify in 12th position.

Fernando Alonso

“My qualifying lap wasn’t perfect today. I had a little bit of understeer in the high-speed corners with the last set of tyres, so I wasn’t totally happy or proud of my lap. We made a few mistakes here and there and lost a couple of tenths, so when I crossed the line and they told me over the radio I was P12, realistically speaking, it was much better than we thought. After being out of Q1 in the last four races, the position we achieved today is nice, and points are a little bit closer than at previous grands prix.

“The Renault engine is working well here. It’s not suffering maybe as much as the others with the altitude, and our good long-run pace yesterday leaves us quite optimistic for tomorrow.

“It’s going to be an emotional race tomorrow, as we have a lot of fans here and a lot of support. It’s going to be special!”

Stoffel Vandoorne

“It was actually a pretty decent qualifying effort. The times were extremely close and it’s a shame to miss out on Q2 by a couple of hundredths, but it just shows how close the field is. It’s a bit colder today which made it a little bit easier on the tyres. We’ll see tomorrow what the race will bring – hopefully tyre degradation will continue to be a big factor, and we’ll see how that pans out in the race.

“There’s always a little bit you can improve – it’s tricky around here because of the altitude, but it’s the same for everyone. In general, I was reasonably happy with my lap and I think it was pretty close to the maximum possible today.

“We’ve probably been a little bit closer here this weekend than expected and I hope we can show that tomorrow. I think it gives us opportunities, especially if the tyre degradation continues as we’ve seen this week.

“We’re going to have to be a bit lucky in order to bring home some good results. There’s always chaos here on the opening laps with all those tight corners. I remember I started last here last year and I think I made up eight places on lap one, so a lot can happen and I’ll try to do the same tomorrow!”

Gil de Ferran

“I think we can be relatively satisfied with our qualifying today. Of course, while you always want to occupy the front row, we do feel that this weekend we’ve taken a small step forward in competitiveness. The times were very close today, and a small improvement could have seen us in Q3.

“Track conditions have been quite variable throughout the weekend, and tyre degradation will be a key factor in the race tomorrow. With this in mind, I feel both our starting positions and tyre allocation put us in good stead for a strong race.”

Racing Point Force India

ESTEBAN OCON

“P11 is an interesting place to start the race. We went into qualifying knowing that we really didn’t want to start the race on the hypersoft tyres and that’s why we ran on the harder compound [the ultrasoft] during Q2. Being P11 means I can choose my tyres for the start of the race and we have more flexibility with our strategy. So I hope our approach to qualifying will pay us back tomorrow. We could have been higher up the grid if we had used the hypersofts, but I am happy with the way we approached the session. It’s going to be a big fight tomorrow against the Renaults and the Saubers, but they will be starting on hypersofts and they should run a different strategy compared to us. Let’s see how things play out tomorrow.”

SERGIO PEREZ

“We had the pace to go into Q3 with the hypersoft tyres, but we didn’t think it was worth the risk to start on those tyres. We knew it would be hard to make it into the top ten on the ultrasofts, but starting on a harder compound should give us an advantage tomorrow – we basically chose a better strategy over grid position. My only regret is that Fernando [Alonso] is ahead of me: I lacked a bit of grip in the final part of my Q2 lap and he was able to be ahead of me on hypersofts. I am confident about our chances tomorrow. We believe our strategy is the correct one and we can move forward in the race.”

OTMAR SZAFNAUER, TEAM PRINCIPAL & CEO

“We chose to play the long game in today’s qualifying session being well aware that it’s the final result tomorrow that counts. We’ve seen very high degradation on the hypersoft tyres during practice and we were keen to avoid starting the race on them. So we ran the harder compounds, knowing that it would be more difficult to make Q3, but also aware that it should help us in the race. As we didn’t progress to Q3, both cars will start the race with a free choice of tyres. When the strategies play out tomorrow, we hope to move into the top ten and score good points.”

Toro Rosso

Brendon Hartley

“I think today we definitely had the pace to go through to Q3, but I’m disappointed with that last lap. I had been really happy with the car all weekend and Q1 was great, I was P10 and I think that was representative to where we could have been at the end of Q2. We only had one set of new Hypersofts left for Q2, and in the last run we didn’t get the aero balance on the track evolution. I locked the brakes into Turn 12 on my last lap, went off the track and lost enough time to just miss out on Q3 - in Qualifying we are always pushing it to the limit! As for the race, the tyres will be a big topic tomorrow. I need a good first lap like I had in Austin. We scored points last week from P20, so from P14 tomorrow it must be possible! We’ve been strong all weekend, so I hope to bring home some more points.”

Pierre Gasly

“I think our Qualifying today was good, but our main focus was on tomorrow’s race after the penalty we have. I was really happy with Q1, I did a good lap which could have been better if Stroll didn’t make a mistake. To get through to Q2 was great but it was frustrating not to be able to compete. As we saw high degradation on Friday, the tyre management will be key tomorrow, and we have to be smart with our strategy. I felt good with the car, and starting last tomorrow I hope I can have some exciting battles on track.”

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer)

“First of all congratulations to Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Team for the fantastic front row lock out today – really well done! As for us, the overnight rain came as expected, and with the cold track temperatures the FP3 session started with a wet track. It was too dry to run on intermediates - particularly as these are our Qualifying and Race sets - but at the same time it was too wet to run on the dry compound, so it was an uneventful first half to FP3. The positive was the track temperature was much cooler, which generally improves the stability and balance of the car. Given his lack of running on Friday, we decided to be one of the first out on the Hypersoft with Pierre and complete a sustainable run to further increase our tyre understanding for tomorrow. The tyre graining was still there although it was slightly improved compared to Friday. Pierre put in a great performance in his Qualifying simulation which was helped by a tow in Sector 1, as well as the overnight changes made to the car. Brendon caught the VSC on his out lap of his first run, so this compromised the tyre temperatures for his push lap and he then made a couple of mistakes on his second tyre.

“Moving into Qualifying, we knew that we wouldn’t take part in Q2 with Pierre, so he used the three new Hypersofts in his allocation in Q1. His final run was looking strong, but he got traffic in the middle sector which cost at least 0.2s. Brendon had an excellent Q1, easily making it through on only two new sets of Hypersofts, but wasn’t able to match his time again in Q2, which was unfortunate, as he had the pace in the car to make it through to Q3. The race will be tough on the tyres and getting the strategy right to avoid graining, so we have a lot to go through tonight to ensure we have the best plan for tomorrow.”

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda F1 Technical Director)

“In today’s changing track conditions during FP3 we looked quite competitive and in qualifying, both drivers got through to Q2. However, Brendon was unable to improve on his final run in that session and had to settle for 14th place. With Pierre, because of the grid penalties for PU and gearbox changes, there was no point in him setting a time in Q2. The forecast for tomorrow is uncertain, we have to be prepared for anything and do our best to get a good result.”

Mercedes

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport to start from second and third row after tight fight in qualifying

Lewis will start tomorrow’s Mexican Grand Prix from P3 on the grid

Valtteri qualified P5 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Both drivers will start tomorrow’s race on the UltraSoft tyres

Lewis Hamilton

I want to say thank you to everyone at the factory and the team here at the race track, everyone has worked really hard to get the car to where it was today. Red Bull were really fast in the middle sector, the Renault engine seems to be working well in the high altitude and so does their high-downforce package. I think they were probably in a league of their own today, so I’m happy to be as close as I am. Our race pace was not bad on Friday, but again Red Bull seemed to have the upper hand. We were able to improve quite a bit since yesterday, so I’m hoping that we will be able to fight them and maybe gain some ground at the start. Mexico is a great place to be and a great place to race, so I’m looking forward to tomorrow. Game on!

Valtteri Bottas

The entire team did a really good job last night and today. It didn’t look great for us yesterday, but the car felt a lot better today; we were able to recover a lot of our performance. I also want to say thank you to our mechanics, they did an amazing job. In less than one and a half hours, they managed to take the car apart and change the engine – and the car worked well afterwards. Qualifying was pretty straightforward after the car was fixed, but I didn’t get a perfect lap together in Q3. It never felt as good as it did in the previous qualifying runs, but at least we’re a lot closer to the front than we were on Friday. The first row was probably out of reach for us today, but at least our times were very close to those of Ferrari. There’s a long straight here at the start, so not starting from the front might actually be an advantage if we manage to get a tow from the cars in front of us. The race tomorrow should be good fun.

Toto Wolff

A fantastic qualifying session with the top three teams covered by two tenths of a second – and congratulations to Daniel, who has had a tough time in recent races. As a team, we can be happy with how we recovered – we were nowhere on Friday but in the ballpark today. Starting from the second row with Lewis may not be the worst thing tomorrow with the long straight, certainly he will have opportunities on the way to Turn One. From the constructors’ perspective, it’s good to have each of our cars ahead of a Ferrari on the grid; but they are once again so fast on the straights that keeping them behind won’t be easy. It’s certainly going to be a very exciting run to the first corner…

James Allison

This team has set some high standards in recent seasons, so it’s unusual to feel pretty jubilant with P3 and P5 in qualifying. But after our troubles yesterday and Valtteri’s issue in FP3, this result represents an excellent recovery. Overnight, we did good work on the engine side to post a competitive level of power in the thin air, while the chassis engineering team recovered the slow corner competitiveness that was missing yesterday. We’re under no illusions that it will be anything other than a tough race tomorrow, with Red Bull enjoying a very strong weekend and Ferrari neck and neck on outright pace. The top three teams are all starting on the preferred UltraSoft tyre and we have every intention of giving it our best shot to win.