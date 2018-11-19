Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Prost tips Formula 2 move for Schumacher

"In Formula 2 we will see how good he is"

 F1


Miniboutik



Alain Prost is expecting Mick Schumacher to step up to Formula 2 in 2019.

This year, the son of Prost’s fellow F1 legend Michael Schumacher upped his game to dominate and win the competitive European F3 title.

Prior to 19-year-old Schumacher competing in the legendary Macau GP race at the weekend, Prost told Sport Bladet: "I don’t know what it means for the future, but Mick surprised me this year.

"The final part of the season was incredibly impressive and he was driving under a lot of pressure. The name alone is a lot of pressure. But the boy is really on it.

"Mick is at the beginning of his career and we will not judge him on what happens in Macau. It will be more interesting to see him in Formula 2," the Renault advisor added.

"In Formula 2 we will see how good he is. He has a good chance there and it would be incredible fun to see him in F1, as a driver but above all on the human side.

"Given the situation his father is in, Mick must be incredibly strong to do the same job," Prost, who raced against Michael Schumacher in the 90s, continued.


19 November 2018 - 10h15, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Ticktum, Albon in doubt for Toro Rosso seat
Next news: Hulkenberg aims to beat Ricciardo
F1
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Thursday (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC