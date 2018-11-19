Alain Prost says he is not sad that Renault’s long collaboration with Red Bull is finally ending.

The two parties achieved much success in formula one, but their collaboration was also fraught at times.

"Ultimately we are not unhappy about the end of this partnership, to be honest," F1 legend and Renault advisor Prost told L’Equipe.

"I maintain a good relationship, even though I criticise the way they communicate. They always go a step too far and they know that," he added.

It remains to be seen if switching to works Honda engines will be a good move for Red Bull.

Dr Helmut Marko, however, is optimistic.

"Helmut is always optimistic," Red Bull driver Max Verstappen told Ziggo Sport, "and that is very nice to see.

"We have to wait and see how we start the season, but I think we are going to make a step forward purely with the engine," he said.

Prost, though, is hopeful Renault will remain a step ahead.

"Compared to Honda we are still doing better, but with the same engine Red Bull did better than us this year," he admitted.

"There is a clear difference in that respect and it will not be easy for us to reach them next year. But it is not impossible either," said Prost.