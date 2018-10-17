Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Pressure got to Vettel in 2018 - Rosberg

"That’s not a surprise either"


17 October 2018 - 11h56, by GMM 

Only a "perfect" competitor can knock Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes from their perch at the top of F1.

That is the view of Nico Rosberg, the German who quit motor racing after beating Hamilton to the title in 2016.

He says he has no regrets about stopping, and not just because he does not envy Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari’s task of beating the Mercedes "war machine".

"I’m talking about the whole package," Rosberg told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "The car and Lewis.

"To beat them you have to be perfect, and Ferrari has not been able to. I don’t find that strange, as the Mercedes team has been more or less the same for five years while there were so many changes at Ferrari."

Rosberg agrees that Vettel’s problem in 2018 was his mistakes.

"There were four or five episodes and it does seem to me that the pressure played a role," he said.

"That’s not a surprise either. In his role at Ferrari, that is undoubtedly where the pressure is higher than at any other team," said the German.

Fernando Alonso may be retiring, but Rosberg said the future of F1 is in good hands with the likes of Charles Leclerc and 2019 rookies Lando Norris and George Russell.

But he said it’s a "shame" Esteban Ocon looks set to lose out.

"It shows that having a link with Mercedes sometimes helps, but it sometimes doesn’t," said Rosberg.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (355 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Saturday (935 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Friday (779 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Thursday (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Race (455 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Pre-race (178 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Saturday (664 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Thursday (342 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()