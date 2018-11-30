Logo
F1 - Polish minister defends Kubica sponsorship

"Kubica arouses emotions all over the world"

Poland has defended the financial investment into Robert Kubica’s return to formula one.

Just days after signing Kubica for 2019, Williams also announced that Polish oil company PKN Orlen is sponsoring the British team.

Poland’s State Treasury is PKN Orlen’s leading shareholder with almost 28 per cent of the shares and votes.

The move to sponsor Williams was defended by Polish sports minister Witold Banka, a former 400m sprinter.

"Many companies have found that it is better to sponsor athletes directly than to give money to sponsoring sports associations," he told Wilkowicz Sam na Sam.

Grand prix winner Kubica, 33, is returning to F1 after an eight year absence due to his permanent right arm injury.

"Robert Kubica arouses emotions all over the world, as he is one of the most recognised Poles," minister Banka added. "Investing in such a story is justified."


30 November 2018 - 13h51, by GMM 



