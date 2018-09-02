Kimi Raikkonen’s future remains completely unclear, even though he drove his Ferrari to pole at Monza.

"Of course if you could choose, the best place is in front of your home crowd," the Finn said at Monza.

"But that’s no guarantee," Raikkonen told C More, when asked if pole moved him closer to a new contract.

Over the past days, weeks and months, it has been rumoured that Raikkonen or Charles Leclerc will be Sebastian Vettel’s teammate next year.

"I’m glad this is no longer my problem to choose," former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali laughed at Monza.

"I really respect Kimi, who is an excellent and motivated driver. But Charles is also great and I have no doubt he will be a top driver in the future.

"I will not say my opinion, because it will be misinterpreted," Domenicali added.

Also asked about Ferrari’s 2019 driver conundrum was Nico Rosberg, and he told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Kimi drives well and never complains.

"I would be happy for Leclerc if he was promoted, but would that be best for Ferrari? I don’t think Charles would accept playing second fiddle, unlike Raikkonen," said the 2016 world champion.