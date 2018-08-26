Pirelli looks set to stay in formula one even beyond 2019.

The FIA has put out a tender for the 2020-2023 period, with a switch to 18-inch wheels not happening until 2021.

But one insider thinks Pirelli is a shoo-in.

"It’s basically not a tender," the unnamed formula one team boss is quoted by Speed Week. "It’s an exercise by the FIA.

"A new manufacturer would have to build tyres for the current regulations for 2020 and then a completely different tyre for 2021. What company would take that on?

"For me it’s obvious that Pirelli can be the only formula one tyre supplier."