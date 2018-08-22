Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Perez says rescued Force India ’best option’

"If Force India is in good hands, then I would like to stay"


22 August 2018 - 12h44, by GMM 

Force India has only slipped in 2018 because of its financial problems.

That is the claim of Sergio Perez, who is giving strong hints that notwithstanding the takeover by a Lawrence Stroll-led consortium, he intends to stay in 2019.

"If Force India is in good hands, then I would like to stay," the Mexican told Auto Motor und Sport.

"It’s still the best team behind the big three. I used to wait forever for a decision from Ferrari, but this year I’m not so I hope the decision is sooner," Perez added.

He said financial problems have hurt Force India’s progress, including "many updates that were delayed".

But Perez still thinks Force India is the best option if Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull do not have available seats.

"There are two categories in formula one," he said. "That’s the biggest problem the sport has to improve.

"There has to be more than three teams team fighting for victory. It’s not a fair sport anymore."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC