Force India has only slipped in 2018 because of its financial problems.

That is the claim of Sergio Perez, who is giving strong hints that notwithstanding the takeover by a Lawrence Stroll-led consortium, he intends to stay in 2019.

"If Force India is in good hands, then I would like to stay," the Mexican told Auto Motor und Sport.

"It’s still the best team behind the big three. I used to wait forever for a decision from Ferrari, but this year I’m not so I hope the decision is sooner," Perez added.

He said financial problems have hurt Force India’s progress, including "many updates that were delayed".

But Perez still thinks Force India is the best option if Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull do not have available seats.

"There are two categories in formula one," he said. "That’s the biggest problem the sport has to improve.

"There has to be more than three teams team fighting for victory. It’s not a fair sport anymore."