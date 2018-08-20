Logo
F1 - Perez rejected Renault move

"I do not regret not signing with Renault"


20 August 2018 

Sergio Perez says he rejected an offer to join Renault.

Renault will line up with Daniel Ricciardo alongside Nico Hulkenberg next year, but Mexican Perez says he could have already been with the French team.

"When you have no chance at Ferrari or Mercedes, I think Force India is a very interesting option," he told Fox.

Perez was part of the move that saw Force India sold to a consortium led by Lance Stroll’s father Lawrence.

It is believed a new contract for the 28-year-old is due within days.

"I do not regret not signing with Renault, because in the last two years I was best of the rest. As a team we were in front of Renault in the constructors’ championship," Perez said.

As for his new contract, Perez answered: "It’s a matter of days or weeks. The contract is there, it’s just the position of the team that must be clarified.

"The team is coming from a complex situation, but fortunately the 400 workers are all safe with a good investment that guarantees stability," he added.


