Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Perez not worried about Lance Stroll as teammate

"You need both cars to be at 100 per cent"

 F1


Miniboutik



Sergio Perez says he is not worried about becoming the number 2 driver at the team formerly known as Force India.

The 28-year-old Mexican has been at the Silverstone based team since 2014. But now Lawrence Stroll has arrived as the new team owner, and he has installed his own son Lance as Perez’s teammate for 2019.

Asked how that will alter his place in the team hierarchy, Perez answered: "I don’t think it will change.

"At the end of the day, the interests of all the team, even the team owner, is that the team is very successful," he said.

"So for that you need both cars to be at 100 per cent and for the team to develop as quickly as possible."

Therefore, Perez says he welcomes the arrival of Lance Stroll.

"He’s coming in to a great team with great people, great engineers, where he’s going to grow a lot. I see great things for the team," he insisted.

"I think we have all the guidance, we just need the budget and I think we can be a massive surprise next year."


14 January 2019 - 10h03, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Mercedes to use all-new engine in 2019 - report
Next news: Haas boss targets fifth place again
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC