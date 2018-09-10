Logo
F1 - Perez denies McLaren was 2019 option

"I am satisfied with my situation"


10 September 2018 - 09h26, by GMM 

Sergio Perez has denied that McLaren was ever a serious option for him for 2019.

Recently, McLaren’s Zak Brown mentioned the Mexican as being on the list of potential drivers for next year.

But then Lando Norris was signed up to be Carlos Sainz’s 2019 teammate.

"There was interest but it was on the part of McLaren, not mine," Perez, who drove for McLaren in 2013, said at an event in Mexico.

"I already know where I want to be in the future," said the current Force India driver.

"I have already signed a contract and I’m not going to change anything. I never showed interest in them (McLaren)," Perez added.

"I am satisfied with my situation and have no reason to leave. McLaren is in the process of reform and that will take a long time.

"I think that if you can’t be with Mercedes or Ferrari, it’s hard to find a better team than the one I already work for," he said.


