Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Perez assessing ’options’ outside Force India

"I’m lucky that I have a number of options"


10 August 2018 - 09h35, by GMM 

Sergio Perez says he has "a number of options" to keep driving in formula one next year.

The Mexican was recently among those who triggered Force India’s administration and subsequent sale, due to unpaid salary payments.

Lance Stroll, whose father Lawrence is spearheading the consortium that has bought the team, is now linked with a 2019 seat.

When asked what his own plans are for next year, Perez said: "I’m lucky that I have a number of options.

"Of course, we all want to drive for the two best teams, but it’s really unlikely I will be there next season," he is quoted by Finland’s MTV.

"So I have to think about what is the best option for me. The best place to show my skills," Perez added.

"In the previous two years I was the best driver outside the top three teams. I want to see what is possible with the teams that have free seats and then I’ll make my decision.

"But I also want to see what’s happening here, because outside of the top three teams I think Force India has the most potential," he said.

The 28-year-old said he is in no rush to make his decision.

"I have no hurry because I know I’m in good shape. I believe during the summer break I will have a good idea of what’s going on here and after that I can make a decision," added Perez.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC