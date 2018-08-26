Sergio Perez is set to stay with Racing Point Force India next year.

The fate of his teammate Esteban Ocon is much less certain, with reports suggesting Lance Stroll will do a seat fitting on Tuesday.

Video footage of Ocon telling Sebastian Vettel that there is no place for him at Force India emerged at Spa.

"You can’t let somebody who’s got more money leapfrog a better driver," Lewis Hamilton said afterwards when asked about Ocon. "It shouldn’t happen."

Perez is also healthy backed by sponsors, and the Mexican hinted strongly in Belgium that he is staying in 2019.

"Personally, I already know what I will do next year, but I cannot yet tell you about it," he said on Saturday.