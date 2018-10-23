Logo
F1 - Pace difference ’serious problem’ for F1 - Hamilton

"The difference in speed between the cars is too much"


23 October 2018 - 13h49, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton says the gap between the top teams and the others in the field is a "serious problem" for formula one.

The championship leader said the problem is then compounded by how difficult it is for even much faster cars to overtake their slower rivals.

"As you get within five seconds, you immediately feel the effect of the turbulent air," said the Mercedes driver.

"The other guys are doing their own races so they don’t want to slow down much for you. I was stuck behind the Toro Rossos and just couldn’t get close to them," Hamilton added.

"It’s a difficult situation. The difference in speed between the cars is too much. It’s a serious problem for our sport.

"How can Williams and McLaren be three seconds behind? It’s too much," said Hamilton. "We need to change the rules to reduce these speed differences, and then we’ll get great races like we see in MotoGP."


