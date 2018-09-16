Ott Tänak celebrated the WRC’s first hat-trick since 2016 after claiming a third consecutive win at Rally Turkey on Sunday afternoon.

The Estonian climbed to second in the championship standings after heading a Toyota Yaris 1-2 at the most dramatic FIA World Rally Championship encounter in years. Tänak finished the hot and rough four-day encounter 22.3sec ahead of Finland’s Jari-Matti Latvala.

Hayden Paddon took his first podium of the season in third place in a Hyundai i20, 1min 46.3sec behind Tänak. Championship leader Thierry Neuville and reigning champion Sébastien Ogier finished out of the points after dropping time on Saturday.

Neuville won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points. Ogier took four points for second with Tänak scoring three in third. Latvala and Elfyn Evans, driving a Ford Fiesta, took two and one point respectively.