F1 - Only Red Bull to use new Renault engine

"The installation costs us $1 million"


28 August 2018 - 12h23, by GMM 

It is possible that Red Bull will be the only team with Renault’s latest-specification power unit at Monza.

Auto Motor und Sport claims that Renault itself might not even use the more powerful engine, because it requires a different installation.

The report said the third generation 2018 engine is more powerful, particularly in qualifying.

"We can supply this engine to Red Bull from Monza, if they want it," said Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul.

Red Bull has confirmed that Red Bull will at least test the new engine at Monza on Friday.

However, it will be expensive. Some components need to be moved, but it will mean Red Bull can also use Renault’s latest MGU-K unit.

"The installation costs us $1 million," said Dr Helmut Marko.

For its own works team, Renault is forgoing the extra installation costs for now, but Red Bull thinks the French supplier had to push forward with development.

"They had to do something," a source at the energy drink owned team said. "The gap in qualifying has become even bigger, even if Renault doesn’t want to believe it."


