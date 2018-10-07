Logo
WRC - Ogier wins Wales Rally GB thriller

Frenchman edges Latvala for victory


7 October 2018 

Sébastien Ogier won Dayinsure Wales Rally GB on Sunday afternoon after a pulsating final leg.

Jari-Matti Latvala snatched the Frenchman’s slender overnight lead before Ogier fought back to regain the initiative in the penultimate speed test and win the four-day gravel road encounter by 10.6sec in a Ford Fiesta.

Latvala, driving a Toyota Yaris, finished 24.5sec ahead of team-mate and fellow Finn Esapekka Lappi.

In the battle for the FIA World Rally Championship, Thierry Neuville’s final day surge to fifth left him with a seven-point advantage over Ogier with two rounds remaining.



