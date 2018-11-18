Logo
WRC - Ogier claims sixth title!

Sebastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia clinched their sixth consecutive FIA World Rally Championship titles in Australia today.

Amid dramatic scenes in the closing stages, their fifth position was enough to raise the prized trophy after challenges from Ott Tänak and Thierry Neuville ended in accidents.

Tänak retired his Toyota Yaris in the penultimate speed test after hitting a tree. Shortly before, Neuville swiped a bank and ripped the rear left wheel from his i20.

Jari-Matti Latvala and Miikka Anttila took the Rally Australia victory - their first win since Sweden 2017 - and in doing so helped secure the FIA World Rally Championship for Manufacturers for their Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team.

Hayden Paddon/Sebastian Marshall and Mads Østberg/Torstein Eriksen finished second and third respectively.

More to follow.


18 November 2018 - 04h02, by Olivier Ferret 



