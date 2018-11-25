Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Official: Pirelli and Formula 1 together until 2023

"We are delighted to have reached this agreement"

 F1


Miniboutik



Pirelli will remain as Global Tyre Partner of the FIA Formula One World Championship for a further four years, after renewing its current contract - which lasts until the end of the 2019 season - to extend from 2020 to 2023.

The agreement was completed in a short timeframe, following on from the successful partnership over recent years. FOM and Pirelli have agreed on all initiatives requested by the sport currently, and have reaffirmed their commitment to work together towards the new technical regulations expected for 2021, including the 18-inch tyre.

Chase Carey, Formula 1 Chairman and CEO: “Pirelli have been an important and valued partner to Formula 1 since 2011. They are leaders in providing innovative state of the art capabilities. They are a premium brand, a clear global leader in motorsport and our ongoing partnership with them is proof once more of our desire to align F1 with the best in motorsport and beyond. We are delighted to have reached this agreement, which guarantees a long-term stable future for such a crucial component of Formula 1”.

Jean Todt, FIA President: “I am happy to have Pirelli appointed for another period as official tyre supplier to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. It will allow all of us to enjoy the experience gained since 2011. We know how crucial and difficult is the role of the tyre supplier and, particularly, in Formula 1”.

Marco Tronchetti Provera, Pirelli Vice President and CEO: “It’s excellent news that Pirelli is prolonging its partnership with Formula One until 2023. This new agreement extends our presence to a total of 13 seasons in the modern era, with Pirelli also present in 1950, when the World Championship was inaugurated. Formula One is and will remain the pinnacle of motorised competition: the perfect environment for Pirelli, which has always defined motorsport as its most advanced technological research and development laboratory. Formula One provides the perfect showcase for our Ultra High Performance road car tyres, which equip the world’s most desirable prestige and premium vehicles to guarantee the highest standards of performance, sustainability and safety.”


25 November 2018 - 11h09, by Olivier Ferret 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: 2019 ’a sabbatical’ for Alonso - Briatore
Next news: Sirotkin not giving up on F1
F1
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Thursday (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC