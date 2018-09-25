Logo
F1 - Official: Ericsson to become Sauber third driver

"I will continue contributing to the development of the team"


25 September 2018 - 15h49, by Olivier Ferret 

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team announced that Marcus Ericsson will continue to be part of the team by taking on the role of Third Driver and Brand Ambassador from the 2019 season.

Over the course of the past four FIA Formula One World Championship seasons, Marcus Ericsson has proven to be an integral part of the Sauber family. His experience, optimism, and his highly professional approach to working with the team have contributed greatly to the progress that has been made. The Swedish driver and the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team will continue to collaborate closely with full dedication to their shared vision.

Marcus Ericsson

“I am thankful for the past five years of my career which I have spent racing in Formula One. I am proud to have represented Sauber for four of those years, and for having raced for such an iconic brand as Alfa Romeo this season. I would have loved to continue on this path, but having a driver like Kimi Räikkönen on board is a great opportunity for the whole team. Going forward, I will continue contributing to the development of the team as I have always done, with full dedication and all of my support.”

Frédéric Vasseur

“We would like to thank Marcus for his dedication to the team and for the great job he has done over the past four years. We are very pleased that he will continue being part of the Sauber family in the future. In 2018, the team has made important progress and Marcus’ work has been essential to our development. He has a long history with our team, and we look forward to our new shared chapter. Together, we will strive to continue moving in this positive direction.”


