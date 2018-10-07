Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 - Ocon vows to stay in F1 paddock in 2019

"Williams is my last chance for next year"


7 October 2018 - 15h34, by GMM 

Esteban Ocon says he will stay in the F1 paddock next year even if he is not racing.

The Frenchman looks set to lose his seat at Force India, and despite Mercedes’ best efforts, other teams like Renault and McLaren did not accommodate him.

"No, I don’t blame them," he told RMC Sport.

"I don’t know exactly what happened but what I have to do now is prove that they were wrong."

Ocon says talks with Williams are still taking place.

"Currently there are discussions, but nothing more for now. I do not know what is my percentage chance is to sign but it is my last chance for next year," he said.

"But it’s not the end of the world if I’m not on the grid next season. I will prepare, particularly in the physical side. And I will come back much stronger in 2020."

Ocon says he retains the full support of Mercedes, insisting that his ’plan B’ is a reserve driver role rather than a move to another series.

"I do not need to gain more experience outside of formula one," he said.

"I will stay fully focused on formula one and act like nothing else matters. I will stay in the paddock to get ready and try to learn as much as possible and come back strong."


