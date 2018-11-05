Logo
F1 - Ocon tips Leclerc to be 2019 title charger

"Charles will fight for the title next year"

Charles Leclerc could be in the running to be world champion in 2019.

That is the view of another highly rated young F1 driver, Esteban Ocon.

While Ocon looks set to sit out next season, 21-year-old Leclerc has landed the plum second race seat at Ferrari.

"Charles will fight for the title next year," Frenchman Ocon told the Swiss newspaper Blick. "Or that would at least not be a surprise to me.

"I have known from day one that he has a lot of talent. And that’s exactly what he will definitely show next year."

Lewis Hamilton (2008) and Jacques Villeneuve (1997) won world championships in their second seasons in F1.

But Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene thinks Leclerc should not rush.

"Next year Charles must gain experience and learn from Sebastian," he told La Repubblica.

"He has the luxury of being able to face a year in which he will not be asked anything other than bringing the car to the finish line.

"He must do his (Ferrari) debut without pressure and absorb Vettel’s efforts like a sponge," Arrivabene added.


5 November 2018 - 09h05, by GMM 



