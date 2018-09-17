Esteban Ocon says he should keep his Force India cockpit for the rest of the 2018 season.

Earlier, there was speculation Lance Stroll could replace the Frenchman during the season, and perhaps as quickly as the recent Italian or Singapore grands prix.

But Ocon actually looks set to stay.

"As far as I know, I’ll be with Force India until the end of the season," he said in Singapore.

Ocon is a Mercedes-contracted driver, and his boss Toto Wolff admitted in Singapore to being livid that no rival team bosses will sign him for 2019 for political reasons.

"Obviously it’s not pretty. It’s not a fantastic situation. Not knowing and having to wait for my future is hard," the 21-year-old is quoted by El Mundo Deportivo.

"All I can do is to do my talking on the track."

That ’talking’ went nowhere in Singapore, though, as he was punted into the wall by his Force India teammate Sergio Perez.

"No comment," said Ocon.