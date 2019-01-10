Esteban Ocon says he is determined to return to racing in 2020.

Despite his talent and his strong form in 2018, the Frenchman has lost his place at Racing Point Force India to Lance Stroll, the son of the team’s new owner.

But Ocon, 22, continues to enjoy the strong backing of Mercedes.

"I will be at all the grands prix and informed about everything in case I have to return at one point or another," he told France’s Auto Hebdo.

"You never know what will happen in F1."

Ocon said the European races will be particularly busy for his new Mercedes role in 2019.

"I will be in the simulator after FP2 to test all the possibilities for car adjustments and prepare ideally for Lewis and Valtteri’s qualifying," he revealed.

"After that I will fly out on Saturday morning and be at the circuit that day," Ocon added.

Ocon said he is happy with his new role, because it means he can remain 100 per cent focused on a future in F1.

"I want to be world champion one day. It’s my goal and my dream," he said.

"Of course it’s not great not to compete this season, but I’m still focused on F1 and I think it’s the right choice. After that, if I do not find a seat for 2020, then I will go to something else, because I have to continue racing," Ocon insisted.