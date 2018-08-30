Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ocon confirms failed McLaren seat fitting

"It’s true that I went"


30 August 2018 - 10h23, by GMM 

Esteban Ocon has admitted he had a seat fitting at McLaren’s Woking factory.

Last week, it was rumoured the Frenchman could be ousted by Lance Stroll at Force India, but accommodated with immediate effect at McLaren.

However, it is believed the 2018 McLaren could not accommodate his 1.86m height.

"It’s true that I went and it’s true that that happened," Ocon is quoted by Spain’s Marca.

It is an alarming turn of events for the talented Frenchman, who earlier looked set to join Renault for 2019.

"In Budapest we thought his future was clear," said Mercedes’ Toto Wolff. "But it all changed within 48 hours.

"There is no point in complaining. Renault getting Ricciardo was a no-brainer. They had to go for it.

"It’s unfortunate for Esteban, but we are continuing to help him to find a seat. There is a lot of interest and I’m very optimistic about the future," Wolff added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (237 photos)
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC