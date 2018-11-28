Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F2 - Nyck de Vries to stay in F2 and join ART Grand Prix

He’ll race with Nikita Mazepin

 F1


Miniboutik



ART Grand Prix is ​​pleased to announce that Nyck de Vries will complete its driver line up in the 2019 Formula 2 Championship season. A double world karting champion in 2010 and 2011, Nyck has successfully completed most of the stages that lead to the highest level of motorsport. Indeed, he has secured many victories in all disciplines he has contested, from Formula Renault to Formula 2 and GP3, where he recorded two wins for ART Grand Prix in 2016.

Nyck’s return to ART Grand Prix comes naturally as the young Dutch seduced the team during their previous partnership back in the 2016 GP3 series, where he played a major role in helping the team secure both titles. In addition, Nyck has good experience in Formula 2 and has just finished the 2018 season just outside the top three in 4th place.

Nyck de Vries: “I’m grateful to ART Grand Prix for giving me this opportunity to continue my career in Formula 2. We have a long history together; our relationship has always been great and it feels like coming home! We also have unfinished business and I’m happy to have the opportunity to try to finish it next year in Formula 2 where our goal will be to be crowned champions”

Sébastien Philippe (ART Grand Prix CEO): “I am very happy that the paths of Nyck and ART Grand Prix are crossing once again. His experience, his seriousness and his top speed make him one of the natural leaders in Formula 2. Since our first partnership in GP3, we have seen him progress in all areas, both sporting and personal and he has all the qualities that will allow him to achieve his greatest ambitions and that of the company, namely securing both titles in Formula 2 in 2019”.


28 November 2018 - 10h39, by Emmanuel Touzot 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Mick Schumacher steps up to Formula 2 with Prema Racing

F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (297 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC