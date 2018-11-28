ART Grand Prix is ​​pleased to announce that Nyck de Vries will complete its driver line up in the 2019 Formula 2 Championship season. A double world karting champion in 2010 and 2011, Nyck has successfully completed most of the stages that lead to the highest level of motorsport. Indeed, he has secured many victories in all disciplines he has contested, from Formula Renault to Formula 2 and GP3, where he recorded two wins for ART Grand Prix in 2016.

Nyck’s return to ART Grand Prix comes naturally as the young Dutch seduced the team during their previous partnership back in the 2016 GP3 series, where he played a major role in helping the team secure both titles. In addition, Nyck has good experience in Formula 2 and has just finished the 2018 season just outside the top three in 4th place.

Nyck de Vries: “I’m grateful to ART Grand Prix for giving me this opportunity to continue my career in Formula 2. We have a long history together; our relationship has always been great and it feels like coming home! We also have unfinished business and I’m happy to have the opportunity to try to finish it next year in Formula 2 where our goal will be to be crowned champions”

Sébastien Philippe (ART Grand Prix CEO): “I am very happy that the paths of Nyck and ART Grand Prix are crossing once again. His experience, his seriousness and his top speed make him one of the natural leaders in Formula 2. Since our first partnership in GP3, we have seen him progress in all areas, both sporting and personal and he has all the qualities that will allow him to achieve his greatest ambitions and that of the company, namely securing both titles in Formula 2 in 2019”.