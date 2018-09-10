Singapore has joined a growing list of grand prix hosts who are sidestepping F1’s ’grid girls’ ban.

Organisers in Austria and Russia remained committed to using beautiful women to promote their respective races despite the controversial ban, and now Singapore is following suit.

Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore reports that major sponsor Singapore Airlines will continue to use its "iconic cabin crew as grid girls" at this weekend’s race.

"Our cabin crew are brand ambassadors for Singapore Airlines and will continue to play an integral role in the upcoming Singapore Airlines Singapore grand prix," a statement read.

A public relations expert said Liberty Media and Singapore Airlines are simply at odds over the grid girls issue.

"Liberty Media sees the grid girl as a form of sexism since they typically exude a sexual persona with their scantily clad outfits," said Dean Shams, of the KinetigBuzz agency.

"(Singapore Airlines) and Singapore, on the other hand, see Singapore girls as a local icon. In that respect, they seem like a good fit to represent Singapore’s brand of uniqueness and hospitality," he added.