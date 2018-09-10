Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Now Singapore ignoring F1 ’grid girls’ ban

"Iconic cabin crew as grid girls"


10 September 2018 - 12h45, by GMM 

Singapore has joined a growing list of grand prix hosts who are sidestepping F1’s ’grid girls’ ban.

Organisers in Austria and Russia remained committed to using beautiful women to promote their respective races despite the controversial ban, and now Singapore is following suit.

Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore reports that major sponsor Singapore Airlines will continue to use its "iconic cabin crew as grid girls" at this weekend’s race.

"Our cabin crew are brand ambassadors for Singapore Airlines and will continue to play an integral role in the upcoming Singapore Airlines Singapore grand prix," a statement read.

A public relations expert said Liberty Media and Singapore Airlines are simply at odds over the grid girls issue.

"Liberty Media sees the grid girl as a form of sexism since they typically exude a sexual persona with their scantily clad outfits," said Dean Shams, of the KinetigBuzz agency.

"(Singapore Airlines) and Singapore, on the other hand, see Singapore girls as a local icon. In that respect, they seem like a good fit to represent Singapore’s brand of uniqueness and hospitality," he added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (237 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()