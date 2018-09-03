Yet another driver has hit out at retiring F1 driver Fernando Alonso.

After a qualifying run-in at Monza, Kevin Magnussen said the Spaniard "thinks he’s God".

"I’m looking forward to his retirement," the Haas driver added.

Pierre Gasly, the Toro Rosso driver who next year is stepping up to Red Bull Racing, sounds like he agrees.

The Frenchman says he too ran into a particularly aggressive Alonso at Monza, this time during Sunday’s grand prix.

"I was outside and he squeezed me off the track," said Gasly. "I went on the kerb but he touched my car which damaged it.

"I don’t think it’s right, drivers need to leave some room for their opponents. He knows that he’s not in formula one next year, so he behaves more aggressively than usual.

"I also know he doesn’t like our team because we use Honda engines, but it’s no way to behave," Gasly, 22, added.