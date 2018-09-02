Logo
F1 - Not just Pirelli on list for 2020 - Todt

"I already knew that Michelin was not going to participate"


2 September 2018 - 09h30, by GMM 

Jean Todt has confirmed that more than one manufacturer has applied to be F1’s official tyre supplier in 2020.

Some have speculated that Pirelli is the only real candidate, given that the successful bidder will have to make two completely different tyres in 2020 and 2021.

But although Michelin ruled itself out, it is rumoured that Korean company Hankook may be interested.

FIA president Todt said at Monza: "I do not have a list of those who applied for the tender, but I know there is more than one.

"Back in late August, I already knew that Michelin was not going to participate," he added.

Todt was also asked about the 2021 engine regulations, amid speculation the change will be delayed because F1 was unsuccessful in attracting any new manufacturers.

"My priority is that the four manufacturers that we have remain," the Frenchman said.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said he welcomes Todt’s attitude on the 2021 engine question.

"If we had persuaded another major manufacturer to come into the championship, then perhaps we could have taken some special steps. But it turned out that none of them could do it for 2021," he said.

"If you leave the regulations as they are now, this will save costs. At the same time, we can do something about the sound of the engines, and the debate about the fuel limitations is ongoing.

"So I completely agree with Jean Todt," Wolff said.


