Lando Norris will be given time to shine at McLaren, according to the British team’s boss.

The struggling British team has just ousted Stoffel Vandoorne, who made his debut in 2016 as the reigning Formula 2 champion.

Now, the 2018 F2 runner-up is Norris, and McLaren boss Zak Brown says the 19-year-old will be given time to adjust.

"Formula one can be a pretty cruel environment," he is quoted by the Sun newspaper. "We need to manage expectations, not after three races, and pass judgment, which we as a sport are pretty quick to do.

"He will definitely be given time to develop. It is a high pressure environment and the first thing anyone does in formula one is compare you to your teammate," Brown added.

Norris’ 2019 teammate is Carlos Sainz, who Brown says is "extremely quick and experienced".

"We expect them to race each other hard, cleanly and, for sure, they need to get the measure of each other from time to time," he said.