McLaren has been working hard to make changes and improve, according to new driver Lando Norris.

The once-great British team had yet another poor season in 2018, and has lost Fernando Alonso to retirement.

Replacing him is Carlos Sainz alongside Lando Norris, the Formula 2 runner-up.

Norris told Auto Motor und Sport that McLaren has worked hard to improve.

"You can feel what’s going on," he said.

"I’ve been in the factory and have met a lot of people, and I think the foundation is right now.

"Everyone has confidence in each other and knows how to improve the car now," Norris added. "I know that’s what we said last year, but we’ve put a lot of work into understanding the car since then to identify the causes of the problems.

"At the same time it will not be a simple solution overnight. We certainly will not win races next year," he warned.

Norris said he is not worried that, as McLaren’s newest young protege, he may succumb to the same fate as his predecessor Stoffel Vandoorne, whose F1 career is now over.

"It’s hard for me to say what it was about and why he couldn’t get his maximum performance," he said.

"I just focus on myself. If Carlos beats me in the first race, I will analyse exactly where he was stronger. I have a whole season to learn and adapt. I’m not worried right now."