Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Norris not worried about becoming next Vandoorne

"We certainly will not win races next year"

 F1


Miniboutik



McLaren has been working hard to make changes and improve, according to new driver Lando Norris.

The once-great British team had yet another poor season in 2018, and has lost Fernando Alonso to retirement.

Replacing him is Carlos Sainz alongside Lando Norris, the Formula 2 runner-up.

Norris told Auto Motor und Sport that McLaren has worked hard to improve.

"You can feel what’s going on," he said.

"I’ve been in the factory and have met a lot of people, and I think the foundation is right now.

"Everyone has confidence in each other and knows how to improve the car now," Norris added. "I know that’s what we said last year, but we’ve put a lot of work into understanding the car since then to identify the causes of the problems.

"At the same time it will not be a simple solution overnight. We certainly will not win races next year," he warned.

Norris said he is not worried that, as McLaren’s newest young protege, he may succumb to the same fate as his predecessor Stoffel Vandoorne, whose F1 career is now over.

"It’s hard for me to say what it was about and why he couldn’t get his maximum performance," he said.

"I just focus on myself. If Carlos beats me in the first race, I will analyse exactly where he was stronger. I have a whole season to learn and adapt. I’m not worried right now."


17 January 2019 - 11h46, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Ferrari admits ’interest’ in Mick Schumacher
Next news: Vettel ’different’ in 2018 - Rivola
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC