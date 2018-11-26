Logo
F2 - Nobuharu Matsushita announced at Carlin for 2019 FIA Formula 2

F2 race winner returns with 2018 Team Champions

Carlin have confirmed that Nobuharu Matsushita will be joining it’s championship winning FIA Formula Two team for the upcoming 2019 season. Race winner Matsushita will make his on-track debut with the reigning Team Champions this week, testing the F2 car in the post-season tests at the Yas Marina circuit, in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Honda-backed Matsushita has previously competed in the GP2 Series and FIA F2 Championship, taking four victories, before moving to the highly competitive Super Formula Championship. In 2018 Matsushuta finished 11th overall in the seven round Championship and now returns to Europe for an assault on the FIA Formula Two Championship with Carlin who clinched the 2018 Team Championship this weekend at the 2018 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

With the 2018 season only just completed, attentions in the FIA F2 paddock will turn to the 2019 season immeadiately this week, as Matsushita tests alongside a full field of drivers as he reacquaints himself with FIA F2 machinery.

Matsushita said of the upcoming season and testing with the team, “I am extremely excited to be returning to the FIA Formula 2 Championship where I feel I have unfinished business. Carlin have done a fantastic job this season to take the teams’ title and second in the drivers’ standings. We will be working hard from the outset this week to prepare a strong campaign for 2019. Thank you to Honda for their continued support and presenting me with such a great opportunity.”

Team Principal Trevor Carlin added, “We are thrilled to welcome Nobu to the team for the 2019 FIA F2 season. He is an exciting driver to watch and we believe he will be a great asset to the team and. He’s already a race winner in the championship so we know that together we are more than capable of providing a really strong showing next season. We’re extremely proud to be working with Honda again and to have been entrusted with such a promising Honda Junior driver.”

Matsushita will be on track on with Carlin Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.


26 November 2018 - 12h55, by Olivier Ferret 



