Ross Brawn says formula one is not going to switch to a two-day race weekend format.

As the calendar continues to expand, one idea under consideration has been dropping Friday practice day altogether.

But Liberty Media’s F1 sporting director Ross Brawn declared: "We have come to the conclusion that three days is simply better.

"It’s in the interest of the organisers and the TV stations and we owe it to the fans," he said.

"Now the question is how to organise the three days most cleverly," added Brawn.

The Briton said tweaks to the points system are still possible. "Points down to 15th could be a solution, but we don’t want to change too much," said Brawn.

The same is true for the qualifying session, but Brawn explained: "We have to be careful about that. Today’s qualifying format is successful and popular."