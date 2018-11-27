Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - ’No fun’ for Stroll in 2018

"We had the worst car on the grid"

 F1


Miniboutik



Lance Stroll says he did not have fun in 2018.

The Canadian will in Abu Dhabi test for Force India for the first time. Stroll’s father Lawrence has bought the Silverstone based team, but an official announcement about Lance’s race seat is yet to be made.

"Williams has confirmed its two drivers for next year and my name was not there," Stroll, 20, told Le Journal de Montreal.

"I guess I’m going to race somewhere else."

Stroll said he is not sad to leave Williams.

"We had the worst car on the grid," he said. "It was poorly designed from the beginning and we were never able to develop it.

"I cannot say I had fun this year," Stroll added.


27 November 2018 - 09h16, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Alonso rules out full Nascar switch
Next news: Verstappen won’t be ’idiot’ in community service
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC