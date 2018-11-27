Lance Stroll says he did not have fun in 2018.

The Canadian will in Abu Dhabi test for Force India for the first time. Stroll’s father Lawrence has bought the Silverstone based team, but an official announcement about Lance’s race seat is yet to be made.

"Williams has confirmed its two drivers for next year and my name was not there," Stroll, 20, told Le Journal de Montreal.

"I guess I’m going to race somewhere else."

Stroll said he is not sad to leave Williams.

"We had the worst car on the grid," he said. "It was poorly designed from the beginning and we were never able to develop it.

"I cannot say I had fun this year," Stroll added.