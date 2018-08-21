Stoffel Vandoorne’s manager has dismissed speculation the Belgian is set to be ousted by McLaren.

Amid rumours the British team wants to sign Lando Norris to be Carlos Sainz’s teammate next year, it is whispered that Vandoorne could be ousted as soon as the forthcoming grands prix in 2018.

However, McLaren has confirmed that Vandoorne will be driving at his home race at Spa this weekend.

And his manager Alessandro Alunni Bravi told La Derniere Heure newspaper: "Stoffel will drive in Spa and until the end of the season. There’s no doubt about that."

However, McLaren junior and GP2 frontrunner Norris appears to be a definite contender for the vacant 2019 seat.

This weekend at Spa, he will take over Fernando Alonso’s car in Friday morning practice.

"We will be taking a strategic view race-by-race at where else this might be beneficial for us over the coming grands prix," said new sporting director Gil de Ferran.