Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - ’No doubt’ Vandoorne keeping 2018 seat - manager

"We will be taking a strategic view race-by-race"


21 August 2018 - 12h10, by GMM 

Stoffel Vandoorne’s manager has dismissed speculation the Belgian is set to be ousted by McLaren.

Amid rumours the British team wants to sign Lando Norris to be Carlos Sainz’s teammate next year, it is whispered that Vandoorne could be ousted as soon as the forthcoming grands prix in 2018.

However, McLaren has confirmed that Vandoorne will be driving at his home race at Spa this weekend.

And his manager Alessandro Alunni Bravi told La Derniere Heure newspaper: "Stoffel will drive in Spa and until the end of the season. There’s no doubt about that."

However, McLaren junior and GP2 frontrunner Norris appears to be a definite contender for the vacant 2019 seat.

This weekend at Spa, he will take over Fernando Alonso’s car in Friday morning practice.

"We will be taking a strategic view race-by-race at where else this might be beneficial for us over the coming grands prix," said new sporting director Gil de Ferran.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC