F1 - No air travel for Niki Lauda

"He will not be able to travel by plane for six months"


14 August 2018 - 09h28, by GMM 

Niki Lauda may not be able to return to the F1 circuits any time soon.

Recently, as he recovers in intensive care from a lung transplant, the F1 legend’s surgeon said Lauda should be able to return to "normal life" eventually.

But Osterreich newspaper claims the Mercedes team chairman had a setback over the weekend, when he had to be connected to a dialysis machine.

Lauda, 69, has since improved, but Osterreich says he will not be able to travel by plane for six months.

And he has been told to holiday only in "neighbouring countries" so that he can return quickly to the hospital in Vienna if need be.


