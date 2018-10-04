F1’s plans to tweak the qualifying system for 2019 appear to have failed for now.

Liberty Media proposed adding a ’Q4’ to the existing format, shortening all of the segments so that drivers have less time to perfect their laps.

But Auto Motor und Sport reports that the teams did not unanimously vote for the change.

"It only helps the big teams. The smaller ones need the extra time for two attempts per segment," said Sauber team manager Beat Zehnder.

However, F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn has not given up yet.

"We could not reach an agreement for next year," he said. "But the discussion has now started and we want to make sure it continues."