Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Next year’s tyres similar to 2018 Pirellis - Bottas

"The differences are really small"

 F1


Miniboutik



Valtteri Bottas says next year’s tyres are similar to the ones supplied by Pirelli in 2018.

The Mercedes driver was among those who tested Pirelli’s 2019 offerings in the post-race Abu Dhabi test this week.

"No, they didn’t feel strange," Bottas is quoted by Turun Sanomat newspaper.

"The differences are really small. The inner structure is a bit thicker, which means the blistering should be less.

"But the surface of the tyre overheats just as it did before. It means we can do one lap flat out but then we have to manage them again," the Finn added.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel also tried the new Pirellis early this week and agrees with Bottas that they are similar.

That is despite the fact that the drivers recently sat down with Pirelli to complain about having to nurse the rubber in races.

"We only had that conversation three weeks ago so it has no effect on these tyres. It’s more of a long-term project," Vettel is quoted by Speed Week.

"The more interesting question is the tyre selection for next year — what tyres Pirelli will take to what tracks," said the German.

"That can have more difference than the move from 2018 to 2019."


28 November 2018 - 10h18, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Marko says 2019 rule change ’pointless’
Next news: Verstappen took ’revenge’ on Ocon
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (297 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC