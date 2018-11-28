Valtteri Bottas says next year’s tyres are similar to the ones supplied by Pirelli in 2018.

The Mercedes driver was among those who tested Pirelli’s 2019 offerings in the post-race Abu Dhabi test this week.

"No, they didn’t feel strange," Bottas is quoted by Turun Sanomat newspaper.

"The differences are really small. The inner structure is a bit thicker, which means the blistering should be less.

"But the surface of the tyre overheats just as it did before. It means we can do one lap flat out but then we have to manage them again," the Finn added.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel also tried the new Pirellis early this week and agrees with Bottas that they are similar.

That is despite the fact that the drivers recently sat down with Pirelli to complain about having to nurse the rubber in races.

"We only had that conversation three weeks ago so it has no effect on these tyres. It’s more of a long-term project," Vettel is quoted by Speed Week.

"The more interesting question is the tyre selection for next year — what tyres Pirelli will take to what tracks," said the German.

"That can have more difference than the move from 2018 to 2019."