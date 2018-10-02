Mick Schumacher should not be rushed into formula one.

That is the view of Ross Brawn, who worked closely with the young German’s famous father Michael during the ultra-successful Ferrari era.

Now, Brawn is the sporting boss of F1, and he thinks Schumacher needs more time even though he is currently dominating European F3.

"I’m excited that he’s doing so well. There’s a lot of good memories," he told the Russian news agency Tass.

"But he has to take a few more steps before he can go to formula one I think," Brawn added.

"But Mick is a very mature young man and I think he knows he still needs to develop to be ready for being a F1 driver," he said.

Brawn said Formula 2 is a logical step for Schumacher next year.

"If Mick wants to prepare properly for formula one, Formula 2 is the next logical step for him," said the Briton.

"Today we have a much closer collaboration between Formula 2 and F1 and he could learn many of the tracks."