F1 - Next step for F3 champion Schumacher in ’coming weeks’

"Now we can think about what the next adventure will be"


15 October 2018 - 11h22, by GMM 

New European F3 champion Mick Schumacher’s next move towards formula one will be revealed soon.

A mid-season surge in form culminated in one of the most prestigious junior series title wins for Michael Schumacher’s 19-year-old son at the Hockenheim finale last weekend.

"Now we can think about what the next adventure will be," Schumacher is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

He has been linked with the seat at Toro Rosso for 2019 but Schumacher said: "Am I ready for formula one? I prefer to move forward gradually, step by step, preparing really well.

"So it’s important to always make the right decision," Mick added. "We will decide in the coming weeks.

"Every driver has the goal of being in formula one. It’s the premier class and to stand up to the best there is the optimum.

"We are talking to some teams and putting together the best strategy for next year," Schumacher, who is tipped to sign up for a year of Formula 2, said.

Gerhard Berger, who raced against F1 legend Michael Schumacher, praised the young German for his title win.

"Mick not only looks and stands and walks like his father, but I noticed today that he even has his father’s arms," he smiled at Hockenheim.

"But more important is that he has his father’s racing genes, especially in the final stage of this championship. If he continues with this performance, his career will take him to formula one," Berger predicted.


